Report: Pacers coach Carlisle in COVID-19 protocols

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle calls to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle may miss multiple games while in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to reports.

The report comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Earlier on Thursday, Charania announced that the Pacers and Toronto Raptors had canceled practice.

The Pacers have not made an official announcement.

Additionally, Adrian Wonjoarowski of ESPN says the Chicago Bulls are experiencing an “outbreak,” with five players currently out.

The Pacers last played against Chicago on Nov. 22 and against Toronto on Nov. 26.

