Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers coach Carlisle in COVID-19 protocols

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle calls to his team during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle may miss multiple games while in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to reports.

The report comes from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and could miss multiple games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Charania announced that the Pacers and Toronto Raptors had canceled practice.

Pacers and Raptors have cancelled their practices today due to health and safety protocols and abundance of caution. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 9, 2021

The Pacers have not made an official announcement.

Additionally, Adrian Wonjoarowski of ESPN says the Chicago Bulls are experiencing an “outbreak,” with five players currently out.

Bulls are facing an outbreak on team with Jones joining teammates DeMar DeRozan, Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green in protocols. https://t.co/QxIXu5ApTv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 9, 2021

The Pacers last played against Chicago on Nov. 22 and against Toronto on Nov. 26.