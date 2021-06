Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers hire Rick Carlisle as head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Pacers have a new head coach.

According to ESPN, the Pacers have agreed to terms with Rick Carlisle.

Sources: The Pacers are hiring Rick Carlisle as head coach. He will sign a 4-year, $29 million contract. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 24, 2021

The agreement is reportedly a 4-year, $29 million deal.

The new coaching hire comes after the Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren after one season where the team failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Rick Carlisle recently stepped down as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. Prior to joining the Mavericks, Carlisle previously coached the Pacers from 2003-07.