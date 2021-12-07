Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers open to trading key players before deadline to kick-start rebuild

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner celebrates during the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next two months are expected to be busy ones for the Indiana Pacers, according to a report published Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz are reporting the team is open to trading guard Caris LeVert and either two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis or NBA blocks leader Myles Turner before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Sources told Charania and Kravitz owner Herb Simon has been resistant to rebuilding in the past but is now willing to do so.

LeVert has played in 18 of the team’s 26 games and is averaging 14.9 points. Sabonis and Turner are contributing 30.4 points and 19.5 rebounds per game between them.

The Pacers also announced Tuesday guard T.J. McConnell will be in a cast for 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.

Injury Update: T.J. McConnell underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist this morning.



He will remain in a cast for 10-12 weeks before the medical team assesses his status and estimates a time for his return.https://t.co/2n4NidjWOs — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 7, 2021

Indiana’s record sits at 10-16 following a 116-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. The New York Knicks visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday in the fourth game of the Pacers’ six-game homestand.