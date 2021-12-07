Report: Pacers open to trading key players before deadline to kickstart rebuild

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The next two months are expected to be busy ones for the Indiana Pacers, according to a report published Tuesday.
The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz are reporting the team is open to trading guard Caris LeVert and either two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis or NBA blocks leader Myles Turner before the Feb. 10 trade deadline.
Sources told Charania and Kravitz owner Herb Simon has been resistant to rebuilding in the past but is now willing to do so.
LeVert has played in 18 of the team’s 26 games and is averaging 14.9 points. Sabonis and Turner are contributing 30.4 points and 19.5 rebounds per game between them.
The Pacers also announced Tuesday guard T.J. McConnell will be in a cast for 10-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right wrist.
Indiana’s record sits at 10-16 following a 116-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. The New York Knicks visit Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday in the fourth game of the Pacers’ six-game homestand.