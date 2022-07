Indiana Pacers

Report: Pacers trade Brogdon to Celtics

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) drives on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The Cavaliers won 127-124. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers are trading Malcolm Brodgon, according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pacers are trading Brogdon to the Boston Celtics.

Wojnarowski said the Pacers are receiving Dnaile Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan and a 2023 first-round draft pick in return.