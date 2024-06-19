Report: Pascal Siakam expected to sign 4-year, $189.5M deal with Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam will stay in Indianapolis a little while longer.
Siakam, 30, intends to sign a four-year, $189.5-million contract to return to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski says Siakam plans to sign the deal once free agency begins at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.
Siakam played 39 games with the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 NBA season before joining the Pacers. He played 41 regular season games with Indiana and led the team in points per game (21.3) and rebounds per game (7.8).
Siakam played a key role in Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, once again leading the Pacers in points (21.6) and rebounds (7.5) per game.