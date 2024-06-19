Report: Pascal Siakam expected to sign 4-year, $189.5M deal with Pacers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Precious Achiuwa #5 of the New York Knicks in the first quarter in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam will stay in Indianapolis a little while longer.

Siakam, 30, intends to sign a four-year, $189.5-million contract to return to the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says Siakam plans to sign the deal once free agency begins at 12:01 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Siakam played 39 games with the Toronto Raptors during the 2023-24 NBA season before joining the Pacers. He played 41 regular season games with Indiana and led the team in points per game (21.3) and rebounds per game (7.8).

Siakam played a key role in Indiana’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, once again leading the Pacers in points (21.6) and rebounds (7.5) per game.