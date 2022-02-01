Indiana Pacers

Rookie Isaiah Jackson’s breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (23) shoots in front of Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double and led the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night.

Both totals were season highs for Jackson.

Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

The Clippers were led by Amir Coffey with 27 points and Reggie Jackson with 21. Los Angeles went 4-4 on its road trip. The Clippers were up 88-82 early in the fourth but gave up 12 straight points and never led again.