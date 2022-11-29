Indiana Pacers

Rookie Nembhard hits 3 at buzzer, Pacers stun Lakers 116-115

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, makes a buzzer beating 3-point shot to win the game as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Pacers won 116-115. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rookie Andrew Nembhard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and the Indiana Pacers rallied from a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter for a stunning 116-115 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points and hit a tying layup with 39 seconds left for the Pacers, who trailed 101-84 early in the fourth.

LeBron James hit a one-handed floater with 20.9 seconds left, and Myles Turner missed a 3-point attempt — but Haliburton got the rebound and found Nembhard alone on the perimeter, and the Canadian second-round pick drilled his fourth 3-pointer of the night.