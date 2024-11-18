Turner out Monday for Pacers game against the Raptors
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pacers star Myles Turner will not play Monday night versus the Toronto Raptors.
The team announced on social media shortly before game time that Turner would miss the game with a sore right calf.
He had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.
Turner scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Pacers to a 119-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.
Turner is one of six Pacers who will miss the game.
The others:
- Ben Sheppard – left oblique strain.
- Andrew Nembhard – left knee patellofemoral inflammation.
- Aaron Nesmith – left ankle sprain.
- Isaiah Jackson – right Achilles tendon tear.
- James Wiseman – left Achilles tendon tear.
The Pacers are looking to extend Toronto’s losing streak to eight games.
Monday’s meeting is the first of the season between the two teams. Toronto is 1-5 against the Eastern Conference, and Indiana is 5-6 against conference opponents.