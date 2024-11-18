Turner out Monday for Pacers game against the Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Myles Turner #33 of the Indiana Pacers reacts during the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pacers star Myles Turner will not play Monday night versus the Toronto Raptors.

The team announced on social media shortly before game time that Turner would miss the game with a sore right calf.

He had been listed as questionable earlier in the day.

Turner scored a season-high 34 points to lead the Pacers to a 119-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Turner is one of six Pacers who will miss the game.

The others:

Ben Sheppard – left oblique strain.

Andrew Nembhard – left knee patellofemoral inflammation.

Aaron Nesmith – left ankle sprain.

Isaiah Jackson – right Achilles tendon tear.

James Wiseman – left Achilles tendon tear.

The Pacers are looking to extend Toronto’s losing streak to eight games.

Monday’s meeting is the first of the season between the two teams. Toronto is 1-5 against the Eastern Conference, and Indiana is 5-6 against conference opponents.