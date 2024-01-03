Tyrese Haliburton honored by NBA after historic week

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers interacts with the crowd in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, the NBA named Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The honor comes after Haliburton guided the Pacers (18-14) to three wins last week. Indiana won at Houston on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 28 and vs. New York last Saturday night, Dec. 30.

The Iowa State product averaged 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and most notably, 17.7 assists per game across the team’s three wins.

On Thursday in Chicago, Haliburton recorded 21 points and 20 assists, with zero turnovers against the Bulls. The 2023 All-Star became just the second player in NBA history to score 20 or more points, 20 or more assists and zero turnovers in a game.

He then followed up the stellar effort with another historic performance on Saturday, finishing with 22 points and a franchise record-tying 23 assists in the win against New York. Haliburton joins John Stockton and Magic Johnson as the only three players in NBA history with 20 or more points, and 20 or more assists in back-to-back games.

Haliburton leads all NBA players in assists this season, averaging 12.7 assists per game.

This is the second time that Haliburton has received this honor in his career, but the first time this season.

After Monday’s win against Milwaukee, Haliburton’s Pacers have won four straight games, tying their longest winning streak of the season.

They start a five-game homestand this week, beginning with a game against the same Bucks team on Wednesday night.

Tipoff against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee is set for 7:00 p.m. EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

