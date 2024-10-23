Pacers Haliburton teams up with former president for iconic podcast interview
Pacers Tyrese Haliburton interviews former President Barack Obama
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers tip off their season on Wednesday night, but first thing Wednesday morning, a new conversation between a Pacers star and a former president debuted.
Tyrese Haliburton interviewed Barack Obama on “The Young Man & the Three” podcast. Haliburton has drawn the big assignment of being one of the rotating hosts of show featuring a “love of basketball.”
Haliburton posted on X Tuesday, “Excited to be the first host of YM3! Honored to have had time with President Barack Obama! Full episode drops tomorrow morning.”
In a YouTube video showing part of the conversation, Obama tells the Pacers star he had one of the best lines during the Olympics.
“Look, y’all did good, and I’m happy. And you did have the best line of the entire Olympics when you flashed (the medal) and you said, ‘I’m like… in the school project – the group project where somebody else did all the work, but you still got the A,’ man.”
The podcast’s homepage says the interview features Obama talking about his favorite young players in the NBA, his own time coaching his daughters’ teams, and the upcoming presidential election.
The Pacers start their season in Detroit against the Pistons at 7 p.m. Wednesday.