Pacers Haliburton teams up with former president for iconic podcast interview

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers tip off their season on Wednesday night, but first thing Wednesday morning, a new conversation between a Pacers star and a former president debuted.

Tyrese Haliburton interviewed Barack Obama on “The Young Man & the Three” podcast. Haliburton has drawn the big assignment of being one of the rotating hosts of show featuring a “love of basketball.”

Haliburton posted on X Tuesday, “Excited to be the first host of YM3! Honored to have had time with President Barack Obama! Full episode drops tomorrow morning.”

Excited to be the first host of YM3! Honored to have had time with President Barack Obama! Full episode drops tomorrow morning. @OldManAndThree @talter @BarackObama https://t.co/AvaMRjJfCR pic.twitter.com/xEeZc3Aavi — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) October 22, 2024

In a YouTube video showing part of the conversation, Obama tells the Pacers star he had one of the best lines during the Olympics.

“Look, y’all did good, and I’m happy. And you did have the best line of the entire Olympics when you flashed (the medal) and you said, ‘I’m like… in the school project – the group project where somebody else did all the work, but you still got the A,’ man.”

Former President Barack Obama seen referencing Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s post-Olympic win during an interview with Haliburton on the podcast “The Young Man & the Three.”

(Provided Screenshot/The Young Man & the Three podcast via YouTube)

The podcast’s homepage says the interview features Obama talking about his favorite young players in the NBA, his own time coaching his daughters’ teams, and the upcoming presidential election.

The Pacers start their season in Detroit against the Pistons at 7 p.m. Wednesday.