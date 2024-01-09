Tyrese Haliburton leaves Pacers-Celtics game with hamstring injury

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers grimaces after injuring his leg in the first half against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton left Monday night’s game against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter after injuring his left hamstring.

While driving inside towards the basket with about three minutes left in the half, Haliburton slipped and fell with his legs split apart. The All-Star immediately grabbed his left leg in pain. It was the second time Haliburton had slipped in the first half.

Haliburton had to be carried off the court and into the locker room by a couple of his Pacers teammates. He was officially ruled out with a left hamstring strain during halftime.

Before the injury, Haliburton had made 3-of-5 field goals, including one three-pointer. He had seven points, six assists and two rebounds.

Pacers assistant coach Mike Weinar addressed the injury during the Bally Sports Indiana broadcast.

“It’s really about the next man up mentality. Obviously, the injury report came out, and we’ll be without Ty tonight. No information other than that,” Weinar said. “We got a group of guys that are competitors, and we want those guys next man up, whoever it may be stepping into that role, stepping into a role. Not Ty’s shoes for this game, but we just need to compete.”

The Pacers trailed the Celtics 69-59 at halftime.