Tyrese Haliburton off to strong start in NBA All-Star Game fan voting

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives in front of Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
by: Andrew Chernoff
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is on pace to have his best season so far in his NBA career.

And fans are clearly noticing.

The NBA released the first fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting presented by AT&T on Thursday afternoon, and Haliburton has the most votes of any guard in the Eastern Conference.

Haliburton, who was a first-time All-Star last season, leads the Pacers in scoring this season, averaging 24.9 points per game. He also leads the team in assists with 12.7 assists per game.

He’s been a vital part of the team’s current five-game winning streak. In each of the victories, Haliburton has finished with a double-double, including a 31-point, 12-assist performance in the Pacers’ win over the Bucks on Wednesday night.

Here is a look at the top ten Eastern Conference guard vote-getters in the first fan returns:

  1. Tyrese Haliburton (IND) – 1,380,795
  2. Damian Lillard (MIL) – 955,751
  3. Trae Young (ATL) – 873,979
  4. Donovan Mitchell (CLE) – 624,819
  5. Tyrese Maxey (PHI) – 480,062
  6. Jalen Brunson (NYK) – 374,448
  7. LaMelo Ball (CHA) – 233,017
  8. Derrick White (BOS) – 175,940
  9. DeMar DeRozen (CHI) – 175,233
  10. Jrue Holiday (BOS) – 145,144

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine starters for February’s NBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Indianapolis. The game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The other 50% of the vote will be determined by current NBA players (25%) and a media panel (25%).

The league said the next fan voting update will be on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Each fan vote will count three times on Friday, Jan. 5 as it will be the next “3-for-1 Day.”

Click here to vote. Fan voting will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The NBA All-Star Game starters will be unveiled on Thursday, Jan. 25.

The Pacers are back in action on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EDT inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

