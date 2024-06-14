Tyrese Haliburton unveils newly renovated basketball court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyrese Haliburton has said that Indiana feels like home to him. Investing in the community is important to Haliburton, and when he signed his contract extension worth over $240 million, he knew he wanted to give back to the community.

On Friday, he did just that, unveiling the first of a series of renovated basketball courts. Two sleek looking courts at Fall Creek and 30th Park feature the Pacers In-Season Tournament court logo on one of the courts and their city edition court logo on the other. Haliburton helped out with a little bit of the court design as well.

Kids from the Frederick Douglass summer camp were there and got to play on the courts after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Just being able to interact with kids, I love being able to do that,” Haliburton said. “It’s probably the best part of my job honestly, the impact that we have on kids and being kind of role models to an extent. It means the world.”

Haliburton encourages kids to go out and play on the courts. He said that he doesn’t care if they even play basketball, that kids can play four square or dodgeball out there as well. He just thinks it’s good to see kids active and outside.

As for Haliburton the basketball player, he said his hamstring is good. He ran at full speed for the first time on Friday.

In about three weeks, he’ll start with activities for Team USA preparing for the Olympics. He said he’s really excited to represent the country and be able to play with guys that he has looked up to his whole life.

“I would love to play in as many Olympics as I can until the wheels fall off,” Haliburton said. “But, obviously I don’t want to take this for granted.”

It is the final Olympics for LeBron James likely the only Olympics for Stephen Curry. The roster also includes four former MVPs (James, Curry, Joel Embiid, and Kevin Durant). Haliburton is one of two players under 25 years old on the roster, alongside Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. But, he said he does not consider it to be a passing of the torch.

Haliburton has played for Team USA before, in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Team USA failed to medal in that tournament, and he is looking forward to avenging that loss this summer.