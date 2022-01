Indiana Pacers

Undermanned Pacers stun Curry, Warriors 121-117 in overtime

Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte (3) shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Keifer Sykes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:41 left in overtime and a layup the next possession, Chris Duarte scored 27 points, and the undermanned Indiana Pacers beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 121-117.

Golden State got one more chance with 6.4 seconds left after a jump ball and Klay Thompson checked in but couldn’t get a shot off.

Curry scored 39 but none in overtime, missing a 3 from the top of the arc with 16.5 seconds left in the extra session.