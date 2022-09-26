Indiana Pacers

VIDEO: Pacers’ Myles Turner makes Special Olympians dreams reality at Media Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers hosted two special guests for the 2022 Media Day – Special Olympians John Wheeler and Kendra Franklin. The two members of Team Indiana got to meet, get autographs and take pictures with each Pacer making the media day rounds.

A gold medalist in basketball, Wheeler’s face lit up when he got to shake the hand of his favorite Pacers player Myles Turner. Both wear number 33 on their jersey.

“I’ve learned everything on defense from watching you,” Wheeler told Turner.