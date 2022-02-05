Indiana Pacers

Vucevic, Bulls use late charge to put away Pacers 122-115

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) moves to the basket in front of Indiana Pacers guard Terry Taylor (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan added 31 points in the Chicago Bulls’ 122-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Chicago has won four of six and continues to hold the Eastern Conference’s top record.

The Pacers lost their second straight despite getting a season-high 42 points from Caris LeVert and 21 from the recently signed Terry Taylor.

Seven Indiana players sat out with injuries, including their top post players.