Indiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Clint Keown dies in car crash

ROBINSON, Illinois (WISH) — Certain people in this world just have what a lot of people call “it,” and, by all accounts, whatever “it” is, Indiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Clint Keown had “it.”

Keown tragically died in a car crash Sunday in Roberson Township in Crawford County, Illinois. That’s about a 2-hour drive southwest of Indianapolis.

Keown grew up in Evansville. The 44-year-old was a member of The University of Evansville men’s basketball team from 1998 through 2001; he scored 500 points across 70 appearances in three seasons as an Ace.

“The University of Evansville is heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of one of our very own, Clint Keown,” said UE Director of Athletics Dr. Ziggy Siegfried in a statement. “An Evansville legend, Clint was a member of our ’99 Men’s Basketball Championship team, and someone who cared deeply about the University and our community. Clint was someone that always seemed to have a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Please join us in praying for Hannah, and the entire Keown family during this difficult time.”

The crash happened as Keown was coming home from a golf tournament.

Keown’s brother Casey took to Facebook and said: “My brother Clint is gone. He now rests in heaven. Hug your families tight, please say a prayer for my mom and dad.

“I was my brothers biggest fan. Watching Clint compete literally brought my family closer together”

Keown was a star athlete at Memorial High School in Evansville; he played basketball, football and baseball.

Keown eventually transferred from the University of Evansville to Division II South Carolina-Aiken, where he played both basketball and baseball. He finished second in the nation in scoring in basketball in 2002, and in baseball set a conference record with 52 stolen bases in 56 attempts in 53 games in the spring of 2003.

He later signed a minor league contract with the Cincinnati Reds and played for one season in Class A ball before retiring.

Keown leaves behind a wife, a son and two stepchildren.