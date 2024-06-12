Indiana State University announces new athletic director

TERRE HAUTE, IN (WISH) — Indiana State University announced on Wednesday that they selected Nathan Christensen as the new Director of Athletics.

Christensen was previously at South Dakota State University as the Senior Associate Athletic Director of Development, where he was until 2021. He starts his tenue with the Sycamores on July 1, 2024.

He will be officially introduced at a public event at a later date.

“I knew when accepting the presidency that naming an athletic director would be a priority. In addition to Nathan’s extensive professional experience in intercollegiate athletics, I was impressed by his values and mission-based approach to support our student-athletes,” Indiana State President Mike Godard said in a press release. “His emphasis on community engagement aligns well with Indiana State’s mission. I am confident Nathan will help usher in a new era of Sycamore Athletics, engaging our students, alumni, community, fans, and donors.”

“I am honored and humbled to serve as the next Director of Athletics at Indiana State University. I am grateful to President Godard and the search committee for entrusting me with this opportunity to lead Sycamore Athletics,” Christensen said in a press release. “I look forward to working in alignment with university leadership, campus partners, and my colleagues as we strive for excellence across the board to create an incredible experience for our student-athletes! My family and I are thrilled to build meaningful relationships with our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the entire community to elevate Indiana State University and Sycamore Athletics. We are looking forward to relocating to Terre Haute and deepening our connections in Vigo County and beyond.”

At South Dakota State, Christensen oversaw the annual fund, capital projects, endowed scholarships, special events, and the ticket office.

Christensen graduated from Minnesota State University, Mankato and also worked there from 2008-2016 as the Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations and Director of Marketing and Sales for Athletics. He was also at the University of Northern Iowa as Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs.