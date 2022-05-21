Sports

Indianapolis 500 merchandise is ready for purchase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fans are headed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the gift shop is just one option people can check out while at the track.

Track President, Doug Boles announced that Indy500 and NTT INDYCAR SERIES merchandise is ready.

Friday, Boles encouraged fans to take a tour of one of 55 retail stores at the track. It has items from women’s attire, men’s, kids and outwear. The stores also have several other non-clothing items to choose from like INDY 500 souvenirs.

News 8 spoke with Jason Orton, the store manager, he says this year there is an exclusive hat with the Indy 500 logo and there are only 2,022 hats available.