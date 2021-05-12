Indianapolis 500

Bitcoin to be featured on Indy 500 car; employees offered Bitcoin as payment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Bitcoin revolution is coming to the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar driver Rinus Veekay’s 2021 Indianapolis 500 car will feature a Bitcoin-centric livery.

Bitcoin is an online cryptocurrency.

IndyCar team Ed Carpenter Racing says team employees will be offered Bitcoin as payment, if desired.

“I could not be more excited that this project is becoming a reality. To bring my personal interest and immersion in Bitcoin to our industry is historic,” team owner/driver Ed Carpenter said. “Just as Bitcoin is revolutionizing our financial system, I see it as an opportunity to transform how we operate within our own motorsport industry.”

VeeKey referenced an infamous online posting from 2013 when discussing the livery on Twitter.

My new car for the #Indy500. I wanna grab that lead and HODL on to it. Thanks Satoshi! #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/nQhafb7SPY — Rinus VeeKay (@rinusveekay) May 12, 2021

VeeKay was the 2020 IndyCar Rookie of the Year. He finished 20th in the 2020 Indianapolis 500.