Indianapolis 500

Bobby Unser, three-time Indy 500 winner, dies at 87

(WISH) — Bobby Unser, winner of the Indianapolis 500 on three occasions and in three different decades, has passed away at age 87.

Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer has confirmed with members of the Unser family that Bobby passed away on Sunday night.

The family of Bobby Unser says he passed away last night of natural causes at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico of natural causes. He was 87. — Jenna Fryer (@JennaFryer) May 3, 2021

Unser, the brother of Al Unser and the father of Robby Unser, first entered the Indianapolis 500 in 1963.

He won the Indianapolis 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981. He was the USAC champion in 1968 and 1974.

Unser competed in Formula One in 1968, racing in 12 Grand Prix events. Unser also competed in two NASCAR events in 1969.

After retiring from racing, Unser became a race analyst ABC, ESPN, NBA and the IMS Radio Network.