Broadcasting legend Bob Jenkins battling brain cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bob Jenkins, a sports broadcaster known for his involvement with the Indianapolis 500, is battling brain cancer.

Jenkins shared his diagnosis through an announcement with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jenkins has been involved with Indy 500 coverage since first joining the IMS Radio Network in 1979.

IMS says Jenkins will have a reduced role as a public address announcer at IMS this year.

Jenkins was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1983.

Jenkins, 73, is a Richmond native.