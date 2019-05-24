Indianapolis 500

Celebrities walking red carpet at Indy 500 include singers, actors and athletes

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:11 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:26 PM EDT

Celebrities walking red carpet at Indy 500 include singers, actors and athletes

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) -- A long list of celebrities set to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 has been released. 

A variety of celebrities are set to walk the red carpet.

Celebrities set to attend the greatest spectacle in racing include: 

  • Matt Damon, Academy Award-winning actor, co-honorary starter
  • Christian Bale, Academy Award-winning actor, co-honorary starter
  • Kelly Clarkson, Grammy Award-winning singer, will perform national anthem before race
  • Matthew Daddario, actor and "Shadowhunters" star
  • Jackson Robert Scott, actor and "Criminal Minds" star
  • Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of "American Ninja Warrior," co-honorary grand marshal
  • Matt Iseman, co-host of "American Ninja Warrior," co-honorary grand marshal
  • Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers forward
  • Terrell Davis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, 1998 NFL Most Valuable Player
  • Justin Gatlin, Olympic gold medalist and World Champion sprinter
  • Ryan Tannehill , Tennessee Titans quarterback
  • Jim Cornelison, singer, will perform "Back Home Again in Indiana" before race
  • Chevel Shepherd, singer, winner of "The Voice," will perform "God Bless America" before race
  • Matt and Kim, American indie electronic musicians
  • Kevin Ray, bass player, American rock band Walk the Moon
  • Jordan Kimball, model, "The Bachelorette" contestant
  • Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot
  • Michael Goulian, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines