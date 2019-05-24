Celebrities walking red carpet at Indy 500 include singers, actors and athletes
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) -- A long list of celebrities set to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 has been released.
A variety of celebrities are set to walk the red carpet.
Celebrities set to attend the greatest spectacle in racing include:
- Matt Damon, Academy Award-winning actor, co-honorary starter
- Christian Bale, Academy Award-winning actor, co-honorary starter
- Kelly Clarkson, Grammy Award-winning singer, will perform national anthem before race
- Matthew Daddario, actor and "Shadowhunters" star
- Jackson Robert Scott, actor and "Criminal Minds" star
- Akbar Gbajabiamila, co-host of "American Ninja Warrior," co-honorary grand marshal
- Matt Iseman, co-host of "American Ninja Warrior," co-honorary grand marshal
- Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers forward
- Terrell Davis, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, 1998 NFL Most Valuable Player
- Justin Gatlin, Olympic gold medalist and World Champion sprinter
- Ryan Tannehill , Tennessee Titans quarterback
- Jim Cornelison, singer, will perform "Back Home Again in Indiana" before race
- Chevel Shepherd, singer, winner of "The Voice," will perform "God Bless America" before race
- Matt and Kim, American indie electronic musicians
- Kevin Ray, bass player, American rock band Walk the Moon
- Jordan Kimball, model, "The Bachelorette" contestant
- Kevin Coleman, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot
- Michael Goulian, Red Bull Air Race World Championship pilot