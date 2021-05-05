Indianapolis 500

Downtown event to kick off month of May in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The official 500 Festival Kickoff to the month of May is happening on Wednesday at Monument Circle in Indianapolis.

The celebration begins at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 1:30 p.m. The kickoff will have the feeling of many Indy 500 staples, such as the OneAmerica 500 Mini-Marathon and the Indy 500 race.

Organizers say the 500 Festival Princesses, festival board of directors, Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives and Mayor Joe Hogsett will be attending the event.

At noon, Mayor Joe Hogsett will be presented with a celebratory Milk Bottle in honor of the Month of May and the upcoming race.

A large lineup of the 2021 500 Festival Chevy Camaros will also make an appearance to line the streets of Monument Circle. The grand prize winners of the 500 festival coloring contest, presented by STAR Bank, will be announced during the event. Children 12 years old and under decorated coloring sheets to express what the month of May means to them.

Due to COVID-19 concerns the event is not open to the public. Organizers are not encouraging people to stop by, but still hope to spread the Indy 500 feeling for the month of May.

For more information, click here.