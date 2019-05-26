Driver Scott Dixon on approach to 103rd Indy 500 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of driver Scott Dixon ahead of 103rd Indy 500. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - The start of the 103rd Indianapolis 500 is just hours away.

Drivers are likely starting to feel the nerves creep in as they get set to start their engines.

Former Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon is looking to win the big race once again. News 8's Anthony Calhoun caught up with Dixon ahead of the race.

Dixon discussed his team's approach to the race, the strength of the field and whether he has any pre-race rituals.

