Indianapolis 500

Watch Live: IMS will allow 40% capacity for Indy 500, cancels all concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be at 40% capacity for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 due to the coronavirus pandemic, IMS announced Wednesday.

Doug Boles, president of the speedway, said in a video news conference that multiple scenarios were considered.

The speedway says face coverings will be required and temperature checks will be administered when people enter. Race fans also were encouraged to be vaccinated. On March 5, the speedway began hosting the first of several mass-vaccination clinics across the Indiana.

No race-day general admission tickets will be sold. The race is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. May 30.

Drivers’ practice will be the first public events at the track in advance of the race. Practices will start at 10 a.m. May 18 and at 11 a.m. May 19-21. That will be followed by practice and qualifying starting at 8 a.m. May 22 and 10 a.m. May 23.

No parking will be allowed in the infield, with some minor exceptions.

The public drivers’ meeting in advance of the race will be virtual at 10:30 a.m. on May 29. The autograph session that usually happens that morning is canceled. All concerts have also been canceled, including the popular race-day Snake Pit concert.

The 2020 race was moved from May 24 to Aug. 23 as a result of the pandemic. No fans attended the 2020 race.

Anyone interested in attending can apply for tickets at ims.com. Fans who apply will be given the first opportunity to purchase any available tickets.

Tickets for all other on-track days are available.