IMS lifts blackout for Indy 500; race to air live in Indianapolis

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – More Hoosiers will now be able to watch the 2020 Indianapolis 500 as it happens.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) has lifted the blackout for the annual race in Indianapolis.

That’s according to a nearly 90-page plan released by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, IMS announced that fan capacity at the race would be limited to 25% and that face masks would be required.

Additional details of the plan include:

Seats will be reassigned to provide for greater distancing.

Masks will be mandated throughout the entire venue, both indoors and outdoors.

Everyone will be screened with a contactless thermometer, and individuals with a temperature in excess of 100.4 degrees will be prohibited from entering the Speedway.

All drinking fountains and misting stations will be removed.

Capacity limits on elevators will be enforced.

Options from concession stands will be limited to mostly pre-packaged foods.

To reduce crowding, many activities will be eliminated, including all concerts, the VIP Red Carpet and the Indiana Press Foundation’s Last Row Party.

To help the venue and community prepare for Indy 500 Race Day, all Saturday activities, including Legends Day at IMS and the downtown 500 Festival Parade, have been canceled. Key 500 Festival programming will transition to digital platforms.

Signage will be displayed throughout the venue to encourage healthy practices, and staff will move about the facility to monitor conditions and assist customers.

“Everything will be different about this year’s race, from the reduced crowd size, to a new distanced seating arrangement, to mandatory masks and a live broadcast throughout Central Indiana,” Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. president & CEO said. “We will welcome fans to the ‘500’ based on a highly detailed, careful plan that was developed in collaboration with national, state and local health experts.”

“The IMS plan has been developed in consultation with the Marion County Public Health Department and the Indiana State Department of Health, and reflects the current best practices and mitigating steps outdoor venues should have in place to host public events,” Marion County Public Health Department Director Dr. Virginia Caine said. “It meets or exceeds all local guidelines and is approved subject to continued review. I appreciate the serious and collaborative approach IMS has displayed throughout this process.”

Normally, the race is shown in its entirety in Indianapolis Sunday night following the completion of the race.

For more on the 500 plan, click here.