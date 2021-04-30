Indianapolis 500

IMS Museum opens exhibit of Indianapolis 500 4-time winner Rick Mears

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum on Friday kicked off the month of May a little early.

The museum unveiled a new exhibit called “Rocket Rick Mears.” It opens to the public on Sunday.

Mears, 69, is a four-time Indianapolis 500 winner — 1979, 1984, 1988 and 1991 — and a living Indycar legend.

The exhibit includes the iconic cars Mears drove during his Indianapolis 500 domination. The display also tells the story of Mears’ off-road racing debut as a teenager and his many victories with Team Penske.

Jason VanSickle, curator of vehicles at the museum, said Friday, “One of the things we wanted to talk about with this exhibit is the fact that Rick was such a mindful driver. He came at a point when Indycar was transitioning itself. He really ran the gambit; he’s a pillar of the paddock today.”

Mears retired in 1992 and has since become a driving coach and mentor.

Interviews with Mears and video highlights of his career are on the IMS Museum’s Facebook page.