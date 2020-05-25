Indy 500 fan celebrations continue despite postponed race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the Sunday before Memorial Day, which means race fans were looking forward to cars speeding down the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, neck and neck during the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

But the day has come, and you can’t hear a single car burning rubber.

“This parking lot is usually completely crammed full of folks,” Jody Conrad said. “We had a few more people earlier. But now it’s just us and it just feels very odd to be here.”

But that didn’t stop fans from coming out and reclaiming their racing holiday. Families like the Conrads were set up tailgating along Polco Street near the track.They say the day isn’t just about the race, it’s about spending a full 12 hours with your family on a gorgeous day.

“It’s not stopping us,” Hannah Conrad said. “We’re here and just hanging out, having a good time. It’s just, like I said, a good way to tailgate, catch up and reminisce on some of the best times we’ve had here at the Indianapolis 500.”

That’s something Marie Hall agrees with. She owns a shop off of Main Street in Speedway and she invited a bunch of her friends to enjoy the would-be 500. But…She sure made her disappointment int he postponement clear to me.

“Oh, hell yes!” Hall said.

She has a long history with the 500. Her husband was a racer. And she says it’s not truly the 500 without some racing.

“It almost feels like April to me,” Hall said. “They’re getting ready for it. They’re getting ready for it.”

Come August, all of the fans I spoke with say they’ll be back out ready to celebrate again and today was just a taste of what’s still to come.

“Everybody’s going to continue to celebrate,” John Pappas said. “The day that that race actually comes, will be fantastic!”

When Aug. 23 gets here, you can be sure we’ll have your usual coverage of the race.