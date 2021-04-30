Indianapolis 500

Indy 500 fans to get physical tickets for race, mailed out in next week

by: Julie Dow
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While fans at the Indianapolis 500 will see changes at this year’s race, one thing will remain the same: Fans will see envelopes in the mail soon, with physical tickets for the 105th running.

Douglas Boles, president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, said because many customers don’t have a digital capability, paper tickets will be mailed out probably in the next week. They’ll be scanned at gates instead of ripped to limit interaction.

“And that race ticket, having that in your hand, is really an important piece of the experience for an Indy 500 goer. They love to have that ticket,” Boles said.

Boles said the track has been in almost daily conversation with the Marion County Public Health Department to keep up with protocols.

