Indy mayor says economic boost is ‘off the charts’ during race weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The world is watching Indianapolis as the Indy 500 is just hours away.

Memorial Day weekend in Indy brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Circle City.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said the economic boost of the major weekend is “just off the charts.”

He also said the Indianapolis 500 is just one of the major events the city hosts so well.

“Indianapolis does these types of large events as well if not better than any city in the world,” he said.

Hogsett also made some winner predictions for this year’s race.

To watch the entire segment, click the video.