IndyCar driver Rahal packs meals for food pantries
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Graham Rahal is busy.
He's locked in Indianapolis 500 mode and busy at night as a correspondent for his hometown Columbus Blue Jackets run.
But, you know, Graham and his better half, Courtney Force, love to give back to their adopted home in Indianapolis.
The WISH-TV Month of May driver-analyst rolled up his sleeves Friday afternoon alongside FifthThird Bank employees. Together, the crew packed 20,000 shelf stable meals that are on the way to Indianapolis-based food pantries. This is all part of the Million Meal Movement initiative.
