IU Health calls for alternative to Indy 500 with fans to avoid spike in COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health fears the Indianapolis 500, even with a reduced crowd, “could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections” and calls on the race organizers to consider an alternative to a race with fans.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 22 announced attendance for the 104th running of the race on Aug. 23 will be approximately 25% of capacity. Face coverings will be required for all attendees. Ticket sales ended Friday. IMS also presented its nearly 100-page plan with its guidelines and protocols to address the need to control the spread of the coronavirus.

IU Health, though, also notes the other places where gatherings could occur — restaurants, bars, accommodations and more — as being a concern beyond the track.

Based in Indianapolis, IU Health is the largest network of physicians in Indiana. It’s a partner with Indiana University School of Medicine, one of the nation’s leading medical schools.

Here’s the entire statement from IU Health:

“We appreciate Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s detailed plan to safely host the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500. We have concerns about the risks of infection beyond the scope of the IMS plan, including social gatherings, travel, restaurants, bars, accommodations and other event-related activities. This could lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections as we continue to see cases and hospitalizations increase every day. Until we sustain better control of this virus and its spread, we strongly encourage IMS to consider an alternative to running the Indy 500 with fans in August.”

Suzi Eilliott, manager of media relations at IMS, did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Coronavirus restrictions in force for Marion County since July 23 include all bars closed, and restaurants with 50% indoor capacity and outdoor seating with social distancing. Social gatherings — including weddings, banquets, parties and club meetings — are limited to 50 people. All other forms of gatherings, meetings, or special or seasonal events must be limited to 250 people or fewer, unless the city’s Public Health department approves a risk mitigation plan for a special or seasonal event that anticipates more than 250 attendees.

The health network’s statement came on the same day Gov. Eric Holcomb extended the Stage 4.5 reopening plan through Aug. 27 because of high seven-day average positivity rates for the coronavirus. On July 22, Holcomb initiated a statewide mask mandate. Indianapolis has been under a mask mandate since July 9.

