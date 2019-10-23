Luke Bryan to perform in concert at IMS a day before Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music star Luke Bryan in May will perform at Indianapolis Motor Speedway the day before the Indianapolis 500.

Bryan will perform in the concert May 23, Firestone Legends Day at the track. Other musicians are expected to be added to the lineup, IMS said in an online post on Wednesday.

A news release said tickets will range from $35-$75. Also, for the first time in 2020, a limited number of tickets in a new temporary grandstand will be from $115-$250. All concert tickets include admission to the concert and all Legends Day activities at IMS. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 10.

The show featuring Bryan will be at 2:30 p.m. Legends Day also will include an autograph session with the drivers starting at 9 a.m.

The musician has performed previously at IMS. He was at Pagoda Plaza on July 24, 2010, Qualifying Day for the Brickyard 400.