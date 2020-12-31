Mario Andretti mourns death of twin brother, Aldo

(WISH) — Former Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti paid tribute Thursday on Twitter to his twin brother, Aldo Andretti, who died Wednesday night at age 80.

Mario shared pictures with the message: “Aldo Andretti, my loving twin brother, my partner in crime and my faithful best friend every day of my life was called to heaven last night. Half of me went with him. There is no eloquence. I’m shaken to my core.”



Indianapolis Motor Speedway also honored Aldo by saying he brought a laugh and a smile to everyone’s face and that he will be dearly missed.

Mario raced in the Indianapolis 500 from 1965 to 1994. He won the Indy 500 in 1969 and the Daytona 500 in 1967.

About the brothers, the Motorsport Network reported, “After the family moved from Montona, Italy (now Motovun, Croatia) to America in June 1955, Aldo and Mario took with them their strong memories of witnessing the Mille Miglia and the Italian GP at Monza: it would prove to be the foundation of their dream to enter motorsports.

“The pair were thrilled to discover a half-mile dirt oval in the town where their parents elected to settle, Nazareth, Pennsylvania.”

