Mario Andretti reflects on 50th anniversary of 1969 Indy 500 victory

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — It’s been 50 years since Mario Andretti won his only Indianapolis 500.

Despite winning only once, the racer is almost synonymous with the Indy 500, himself becoming a household name.

This year, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is honoring Andretti in the icon exhibit.

Now 79, the racer sat down with Scott Sander to discuss his 1969 victory and the exhibit.

“This is the most amazing this I have ever seen in my life,” Andretti said. “I didn’t expect this much. I’m blown away.

Check out Andretti’s full interview below.