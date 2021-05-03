Indianapolis 500

SportsLocker Sunday: Talking to Pato O’Ward after his 1st IndyCar win

by: Charlie Clifford
FORT WORTH, Texas (WISH) — An epic birthday week is underway for Pato O’Ward.

After earning Rookie of the Year honors last August at the 104th Indianapolis 500 with a sixth place finish, O’Ward captured his first career IndyCar victory on Sunday’s finale at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The soon to be 22-year-old is known for his aggressive driving style, which ultimately paid off after a brilliant pass of race leader Josef Newgarden with 24 laps to go.

On SportsLocker Sunday, News 8’s Charlie Clifford connected with O’Ward after a wild ride at Texas. 

