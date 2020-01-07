Penske talks about taking over Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Penske Corp. announced Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions.

Penske Corp. becomes the fourth owner in the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Penske joins Carl Fisher, Eddie Rickenbacker and, Tony Hulman and Hulman & Co. The Hulmans had owned and managed the Speedway since 1945.

“We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running,” said Roger Penske in a statement.

Roger Penske spoke Tuesday about how he wants to bring people to the track for more than just the Indy 500. Watch the video for details.