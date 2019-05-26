Indianapolis 500

Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500

By:

Posted: May 26, 2019 08:11 AM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 11:28 AM EDT

Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - Fans have already started entering the gates at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 103rd Indy 500.

While racing is the main attraction during the Indianapolis 500, the fashion of the race fans is also a big deal on race day.

News 8's Katie Wisely talked to a group of race fans who explained their fashion choices and what is needed in order to have a good time at the Indianapolis 500.

To watch the segment, click on the video.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines