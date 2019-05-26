Race fans show off their fashion at the 103rd Indy 500 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Race fans at the 103rd Indy 500. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) - Fans have already started entering the gates at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 103rd Indy 500.

While racing is the main attraction during the Indianapolis 500, the fashion of the race fans is also a big deal on race day.

News 8's Katie Wisely talked to a group of race fans who explained their fashion choices and what is needed in order to have a good time at the Indianapolis 500.

To watch the segment, click on the video.