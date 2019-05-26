Stars converge on the Off the Grid red carpet Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indy Style's Tracy Forner and Amber Hankins are live downtown at the Off the Grid red carpet.

It's a night of fashion and fun on the eve of the Indianapolis 500.

Watch the video to see all the stars as they work their way down the red carpet before heading into the exclusive party.