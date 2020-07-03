Will Power takes pole for IndyCar Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 03: Will Power, driver of the #12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet, races during practice for the NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 03, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Will Power will start Saturday’s IndyCar GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, marking his fourth career pole on the track’s road course.

With his Friday qualifying round, the Team Penske driver now has 58 career IndyCar poles, second only to driver Mario Andretti’s 67 pole wins.

Power won the Indianapolis 500 in 2018 and was the NTT IndyCar Series champion in 2014.

So far, each time Power was the polesitter on the IMS road course, he won the race.

The stands for Friday’s qualifying runs were empty due to coronavirus restrictions and will stay that way through a weekend of races. The IndyCar GMR Grand Prix and NASCAR Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard will run Saturday, followed by the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 on Sunday.