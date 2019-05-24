Indianapolis 500

Windom and Malukus crash at IMS during Freedom 100 race

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:30 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 04:33 PM EDT

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) -- Chris Windom and David Malukas walked away from their shredded Indy Lights cars after a frightening crash a few laps into the Freedom 100 on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Windom was in a harrowing Silver Crown crash in the Hoosier Hundred on Thursday night and said he was glad to walk away. He was just as fortunate to walk away on Friday, when Malukas lost control at about 200 mph and Windom's car climbed onto a wall and surfed down the front-stretch fencing.

The race had to be red-flagged so that track crews could repair the barrier.

Indy Lights is considered the top feeder series for IndyCar.

