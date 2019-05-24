Windom and Malukus crash at IMS during Freedom 100 race

The car driven by Chris Windom (17) rides on the top of the car driven by David Malukas after a crash in the fourth turn during the running of the Indy Lights Freedom 100 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Larry Drake)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) -- Chris Windom and David Malukas walked away from their shredded Indy Lights cars after a frightening crash a few laps into the Freedom 100 on Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Windom was in a harrowing Silver Crown crash in the Hoosier Hundred on Thursday night and said he was glad to walk away. He was just as fortunate to walk away on Friday, when Malukas lost control at about 200 mph and Windom's car climbed onto a wall and surfed down the front-stretch fencing.

The race had to be red-flagged so that track crews could repair the barrier.

Indy Lights is considered the top feeder series for IndyCar.