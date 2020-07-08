Yellow Shirts wait to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Mike Powell is always busy on race weekends at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and hard at work right in the middle of the action.

“It’s been interesting because I work at a couple of other places, and they’ve all been shut down,” Powell said about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. “I get to spend more time with my wife, which she says that is a good thing.”

On pit road at the speedway during the Indianapolis 500, fans can hear the whistling, pointing and yelling of the people who are in place to attempt to corral the largest single-day sporting event in the world.

For anyone who has visited the Indy 500 or another race on the property, these folks are known as the Yellow Shirts.

This past weekend, for the first time in a quarter century, a race weekend came and went without Powell as a Yellow Shirt. He’s a lifelong east-side Indianapolis resident.

“I talked to my White Hat, who is my boss, and he said it was probably going to be a pretty small crew.”

“There is not really a reason to have that many people on pit road as opposed to when we have 5,000 people just wondering up and down sometimes,” Powell said.

No spectators at the first-ever NASCAR-IndyCar doubleheader last weekend meant no need for most of the Yellow Shirts.

“Everybody is waiting to get back and everybody misses it,” Powell said. “It’s like anything else, you become a family and, after 24 years, even with the fans.”

During the 104th Indianapolis 500 on Aug. 23, find a Yellow Shirt and brighten the people behind the uniforms.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.