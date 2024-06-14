Indianapolis-based Lucas Oil teams up with Perfect Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Lucas Oil announced that it will be the title sponsor for Perfect Game Youth Tournament’s sixth annual 9U and 12U National World Series.

“At Lucas Oil, we are passionate about supporting youth sports and recognize the vital role team sports play in building character, fostering teamwork and instilling a strong work ethic,” said Lucas Oil President Katie Lucas in a news release. “Partnering with Perfect Game allows us to contribute to the development of future baseball stars and reinforce our commitment to excellence and community values. We are excited to support the National World Series and look forward to watching these talented young players showcase their skills and love for the game.”

Perfect Game is known as the world’s largest youth baseball, softball platform, and scouting service. The event will take place June 20-25 at the East Cobb Complex in Marietta, Georgia, and surrounding facilities.

“Lucas Oil’s commitment to both problem solving and hard work resonates with Perfect Game’s athletes,” said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. “Baseball is all about thinking several moves ahead of your competitor and the Lucas family has epitomized that thought process, passing it on from one generation to the next. We are proud to welcome Lucas Oil into the Perfect Game family.”

Perfect Game said the number of teams competing in the various National World Series events has more than quadrupled since its inception in 2019. This year, over 425 teams representing the 8U-12U classes from more than 40 states are expected to participate.