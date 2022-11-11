Indianapolis Colts

10x Pro Bowler Joe Thomas says Jim Irsay hired ‘drinking buddy’ as Colts head coach

(WISH) — Former NFL player Joe Thomas does not appear to be a fan of the head coaching change made by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, calling the situation “egregious.”

Thomas, an offensive tackle for the Cleveland Browns from 2007-17, made 10 Pro Bowls in 11 seasons. He’s since joined the NFL Network as an analyst.

Thomas had harsh words for the Colts on Friday morning’s Good Morning Football” broadcast.

“When you hire your drinking buddy to be head coach of an NFL football team,” Thomas said. “It is one of the most disrespectful things I have ever seen in my entire life to the commitment, the lifestyle and the experience that it takes to be an NFL coach – any coach – much less the head coach of the Indianapolis football Colts.”

In a stunning move on Monday, Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich and subsequently named Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Saturday played for the Colts from 1999-2011, retiring after playing the 2012 season with the Green Bay Packers. Saturday has not coached in the NFL and his only coaching experience was with a private, Christian school in Georgia from 2017-20.

“You have got to be kidding me that this is something that Jim Irsay and Jeff Saturday – who is not blameless for accepting the job – could’ve talked and decided that this was the best thing for the Indianapolis Colts at this juncture of the season,” Thomas said.

Thomas also took issue with Irsay’s comments regarding experience during a Monday evening press conference.

“I’m glad he doesn’t have any NFL experience. I’m glad he hasn’t learned the fear that’s in this league, that’s because it’s tough for our coaches. They’re afraid. They go to analytics and it gets difficult. I mean, he doesn’t have all that, he doesn’t have that, that fear,” Irsay said.

“The disrespect that NFL coaches have to feel when they saw that this hire was made, is higher than anything I can ever possibly remember in the NFL,” Thomas said. “And then to defend the decision by saying, ‘I’m happy that he doesn’t have any experience because he’s not scared’?” Like, if you didn’t already insult every person that’s worked their entire life to be a head coach in the NFL.”