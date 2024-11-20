3 former Colts named Hall of Fame semifinalists

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — The Pro Football Hall of Fame named their 25 semifinalists for the Class of 2025, and three former Colts made the list.

Adam Vinatieri, Robert Mathis, and Reggie Wayne were the three to make the cut.

This is Wayne’s sixth straight season being a semifinalist. It’s Mathis’ fourth straight. This is Vinatieri’s first season being eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Jeff Saturday was on the previous list of 50 players, but did not make the cut as a semifinalist.

Six players that are eligible for the first time made the list: Vinatieri, Luke Keuchly, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Earl Thomas, and Marshal Yanda.

The next stage will be to cut the list to 15 finalists. There is no specific number for the amount of players that can be selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame each season, but it has to be between four and eight.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced at the “NFL Honors” in February. The enshrinement will be in August.

Wayne played all 14 of his years in the NFL with the Colts. He was a six time Pro Bowler, one time All-Pro, and he won the Super Bowl XLI with the Colts. He also led the NFL in receiving yards in 2007.

Robert Mathis played all 13 of his seasons in the NFL with the Colts. He won Super XLI with the Colts, was a five time Pro Bowler, one time All-Pro, and is the NFL’s all time leader in forced fumbles. He led the league in that category three times in his career.

Adam Vinatieri played 14 seasons in Indianapolis and won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts. He also won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. Vinatieri was a three time Pro Bowler, three time All-Pro, and is the NFL all time leader in field goals made and field goals attempted.

