A ‘treat’ for DeForest Buckner during the Colts bye week

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) walks on the field before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is used to making big plays inside Lucas Oil Stadium.

This week, he’s hoping his alma mater makes some big plays of its own inside the same building during the Big Ten Championship Game.

“I’ve been obviously rooting for them (Oregon Ducks) all year. and been very excited just this entire season,” Buckner said.

Buckner played college football at the University of Oregon for four seasons (2012-15). In fact, he was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for his performance during the 2015 season.

With the Colts on a bye week this week, Buckner has a chance to attend this Saturday’s game. He plans to take advantage, saying he is ready to cheer on his Ducks in-person. Buckner said it will be the first time he’s seen the Ducks in-person in roughly seven years.

“It’s definitely a treat on our bye week being able to go there, go to Lucas Oil and watch them play,” Buckner said. “My wife and I – we both went to Oregon, so just being able to get back and being able to come see a game, it’s pretty fun.”

EUGENE, OR -SEPTEMBER 06: Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner #44 of the Oregon Ducks sacks Quarterback Connor Cook #18 of the Michigan State Spartans during the third quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Eugene, Oregon. Oregon won the game 46-27. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images) BOULDER, CO – OCTOBER 03: Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner #44 of the Oregon Ducks battle against the Colorado Buffaloes line at Folsom Field on October 3, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado. The Ducks defeated the Buffs 41-24. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 12: Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner #44 of the Oregon Ducks looks on in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Of course, the Ducks were not in the Big Ten when Buckner played collegiately. They were still in the Pac-12. So up until recently, the thought of getting to watch Oregon play in Indy for a Big Ten Championship was a pipe dream.

“A couple of the guys (Colts teammates) were saying that Oregon wasn’t ready for the Big Ten Conference,” Buckner said. “And obviously our first year, being able to clinch a spot (in the conference title game), says a lot.”

Buckner has been having fun with his teammates as well this season, especially those who played at other Big Ten programs. For instance, after Oregon beat Ohio St. back in October, he had Colts defensive end and former Buckeye Tyquan Lewis wear an “Oregon Duck” costume prior to a media session at the Colts’ Complex:

DeForest Bucker had Tyquan Lewis dress up in an “Oregon Duck” outfit after the Ducks beat the Buckeyes earlier this year (WISH Video)

The Big Ten Championship Game between No. 1 Oregon and No. 3 Penn St. kicks off at 8 p.m. EDT on Saturday.