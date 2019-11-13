‘Adam is our kicker’: Colts stick with Vinatieri; Brissett expected to start against Jacksonville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich says the team is sticking with Adam Vinatieri and Jacoby Brissett is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Brissett sprained his left MCL in Pittsburgh against the Steelers, forcing him to sit out against the Dolphins.

Reich said if Brissett was able to be a full participant for the first day of practice this week, then he would be the starting quarterback on Sunday.

Brissett was able to make that happen Wednesday.

Reich also said the team will be moving forward with Adam Vinatieri as their kicker.

“As far as Adam is concerned, Adam is our kicker,” Reich said. “He’s not just our kicker, he’s a leader on our team, he’s a captain, his presence is important. We feel we need him going forward, and have the utmost confidence in him.”

Vinatieri has converted 14 out of 19 field goal attempts this season.

The Colts take on the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday.