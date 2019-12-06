Adam Vinatieri, TY Hilton out against Tampa Bay

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri speaks Sept. 17, 2019, during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Frank Reich announced kicker Adam Vinatieri will be out of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

The announcement was made during a Friday press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vinatieri recently suffered a knee injury. Chase McLaughlin will take over as kicker. McLaughlin was claimed off waivers from San Francisco earlier this week.

Reich also said wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and cornerback Kenny Moore II will also not appear in Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers.